Programming & Production Intern

KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a multimedia programming and production intern for the upcoming summer semester. . Internships are available to undergrads currently enrolled college students in their junior or senior year pursuing careers in the television/media field and must receive college credit for the internship. The intern will assist Producers, Directors and Photojournalists with executing all aspects of the broadcast and digital story-telling process and will be expected to assist producers and directors with original content weekly for broadcast and digital platforms.

Applicants must be comfortable juggling multiple projects at once and needs to be a strong researcher, writer, and communicator. Responsibilities will include working on a variety of programming, and digital projects. Opportunity to assist on producing/shooting live and taped field stories, studio newscast production, and live special event programs.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at www.disneycareers.com, Job Req. #472770BR. Please upload a cover letter, your resume outlining other internships, degrees earned, work experience, related clubs and organizations, current major course of study, expected graduation date and extracurricular activities.

Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
