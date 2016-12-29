We are looking for an aggressive, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a well-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX wants a confident, passionate producer who knows how to find informative content, knows how to meet the needs of the audience, and knows how to scrap everything for breaking news. You must have excellent news judgment, the ability to come up with unique story ideas every day and be a strong writer who knows how to advance stories effectively. You will required to command the control room and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts. Knowledge of ENPS and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of your tease and headline writing ability. Candidates must also have complete understanding of social media and digital content, how to use it within newscasts and how to use it to reach viewers. Candidates should have at least three years line-producing experience in a major market.For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com by uploading your resume, cover letter and references. Job Req. ID: 403169BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please