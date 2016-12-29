ABC13 CAREERS

Producer

We are looking for an aggressive, cool-under-pressure News Producer who knows what it takes to put together a well-paced, creative, highly-showcased newscast. KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX wants a confident, passionate producer who knows how to find informative content, knows how to meet the needs of the audience, and knows how to scrap everything for breaking news. You must have excellent news judgment, the ability to come up with unique story ideas every day and be a strong writer who knows how to advance stories effectively. You will required to command the control room and manage an ever-evolving rundown during live newscasts. Knowledge of ENPS and desktop editing a plus. Will need to show examples of your tease and headline writing ability. Candidates must also have complete understanding of social media and digital content, how to use it within newscasts and how to use it to reach viewers. Candidates should have at least three years line-producing experience in a major market.

For consideration all interested applicants must apply on-line at: www.disneycareers.com by uploading your resume, cover letter and references. Job Req. ID: 403169BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Load Comments
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Digital/Web Producer
Associate Producer
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Digital/Web Producer
Associate Producer
Job fair: Houston Zoo wants 120 new employees today
Disney hiring work from home reps in Texas
More Careers
Top Stories
Soldiers named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Parents claim Hatchimals swear while sleeping
Train derailment worries residents in Sienna Plantation
BBB releases list of top scams for 2016
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Show More
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
Obama announces retaliation for Russian election hacking
Red Solo Cup inventor Robert Hulseman dies
CEO rewards entire company with a cruise
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
More Photos