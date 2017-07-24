P/T Multi Media Content Contributor

Are you a news junkie who scans the headlines before getting out bed? Are you tied to your twitter feed throughout the day? KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time content contributor for both broadcast and digital.This is a great opportunity for someone looking to advance their career as a multi-media journalist. This is a combined position involving news photography and assignment desk duties, along with contributions to digital platforms.Must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays. The ideal candidate has news photography experience and experience gathering information and writing news stories - along with a good understanding of social media trends and apps. College degree preferred.To be considered all interested candidates must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job # 475365BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Phone Calls Please