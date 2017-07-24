P/T Associate Producer

If writing is your passion - here's your chance to work for a station that has taken producing to a higher level.KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for a part-time Associate Producer. The person hired for this position will write and edit stories for our broadcasts and produce news cut-ins. You will also produce content for our digital platforms and social media.If you can write in active voice, understand how detail can add color to a story, and have the ability to sift through information to find the most interesting lead - we want to hear from you.Strong writing, video editing and social media skills a must. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.To be considered applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job #475364BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples to: Human Resources, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please