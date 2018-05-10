CAREERS

NEED A JOB? HISD hosting 4 job fairs to hire new bus drivers for next school year

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston ISD hosting job fair to hire new bus drivers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
HISD's Transportation Services Department is hosting four job fairs across the city to hire new bus drivers for the 2018-19 school year.

If you're interested, the job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
  • May 12 at Scarborough High School - 4141 Costa Rica

  • May 19 at HISD Nutrition Services - 6801 Bennington

  • June 2 at Westbury High School - 11911 Chimney Rock

  • June 9 at Gregg Elementary School - 6701 Roxbury


Selected applicants will earn a starting hourly wage of $16.65 and will be provided free CDL training. Other benefits include health, dental and vision insurance, teacher retirement system participation and special trip pay options.

All applicants must be at least 18 years old with a valid Texas driver's license and a motor vehicle report with less than six points. They must also be able to pass a background investigation, drug and alcohol screening and a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants must also be able to communicate in English, both orally and in writing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careershouston isdjobsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
This internship will pay you to travel and take photos
Memorial Hermann hosts career fair for Bay Area RMC employees
City of Houston holding job fair today
Looking for a job? City of Houston hosting job fair Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
Katy ISD superintendent resigns in face of 'smear campaign'
Teen shot at bus dropoff in SW Houston
Missing 12-year-old girl located in SW Houston
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives
Katy ISD student threatens to shoot up elementary school
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Show More
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont
Finding Rosemary
More News