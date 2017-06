Need a job? Head to today's Choice Career Fair

EMBED >More News Videos According to Glassdoor, these seven companies found in Houston have happy employees.

Looking for a new job? This career fair can give you the opportunity to connect with local employers.The Choice Career Fair is happening today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Houston - River Oaks at 2712 Southwest Freeway.Some of the employers attending this event include: AAA Texas, CyraCom, Just Energy, MVM Inc and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.Jobs will be available in a variety of fields, including administrative, customer service, home improvement, retail, sales and transportation.All job seekers are welcome to attend this event to submit resumes, network and meet face-to-face with local hiring managers.To learn more about, check out the Choice Career Fairs website