ABC13 CAREERS

Multi Media Journalist

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a smart, savvy, passionate, high-energy, hard-working MMJ with a positive attitude. You will be researching and setting up stories every day, along with shooting, writing, and editing for TV and for digital. You also need to be very skilled and seasoned in covering live breaking news.
Candidates must show examples of live shots that are creative, memorable, engaging and stand out in the crowd. You will constantly be working under tight deadlines. On most days, you will be working independently but on some days you will be assigned a photographer, in particular for most live shots. You must have a knack for quickly cultivating contacts in the community and must know how to dig for unique, exclusive content on the big and little stories alike. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and promoter with a strong presence on social media.

You must have at least 2 years of broadcast photography experience AND 2 years of on-air experience. Candidates must be open to working any shift on any day of the week. Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 535897BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.

