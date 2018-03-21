Multi-Media Account Executive

KTRK-TV ABC13 Houston, the ABC-TV Owned Television Station is hiring a Multimedia Account Executive. The Multimedia Account Executive will be responsible for generating revenue across all ABC13 properties and platforms including digital and social. Additional responsibilities would include achieving revenue goals for new business, and increasing station revenue/share on existing accounts.ResponsibilitiesManage agency & client relationships through day-to-day contactLook for opportunities to develop and monetize solutions for clients, and ensure clients receive superior serviceUnderstand client objectives and develop solutions through Marketing that meets or exceeds customer needsNegotiate and manage deals across multiple ABC13 properties, including TV, Digital and Social Media platformsBasic QualificationsMedia sales experienceDemonstrated & sustained track record of revenue growth & superior client interactionsDetail-oriented, reliable, self-starterExcellent computer skills, especially Microsoft Office; Excel, Word, PowerpointExceptional communication, negotiation & presentation skills a mustCapacity to work and analyze numeric data including research dataAble to multi-task in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environmentStrength in and a track record of prospecting, generating proposals and closing new businessAbility to understand brand & marketing objectivesQualificationsKnowledge of and/or experience with Digital/Social advertising strongly recommendedBachelor's degree or equivalent work experienceTo be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 538327BRFemale/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please