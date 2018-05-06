JOB FAIR

Memorial Hermann to host career fair for employees impacted Bay Area Regional Medical Center closing

EMBED </>More Videos

Memorial Hermann hosts career fair for Bay Area RMC employees (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Hermann is hosting a career fair May 7-9 for employees impacted by the closing of the Bay Area Regional Medical Center.

A team of recruiters and hiring managers will be on-hand to help find career opportunities within the Memorial Hermann system.

RELATED: Bay Area Regional Medical Center announces plan to close, file for bankruptcy
EMBED More News Videos

Nurses and staff at Bay Area Regional Medical Center said they were shocked by today's bankruptcy announcement.



Click here to register and attend any of the three events listed, all in the same location:

Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, Professional Building 2nd floor classroom
  • Monday, May 7 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Tuesday, May 8 - 3 to 7 p.m.

  • Wednesday, May 9 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careerslayoffcareershospital closingjob fairHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JOB FAIR
City of Houston holding job fair today
Looking for a job? City of Houston hosting job fair Wednesday
Saint Arnold Brewery hiring for its new beer garden and restaurant
Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month
More job fair
CAREERS
City of Houston holding job fair today
Looking for a job? City of Houston hosting job fair Wednesday
Railroad companies offering $25K signing bonus, according to report
Davidson internship allows you to ride and keep motorcycle
More Careers
Top Stories
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Suspect in custody after chase ends in crash in west Houston
INSIDE THE LOCKER ROOM: Rockets' players react to Game 4
Rockets take commanding 3-1 series lead against Jazz
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
Family in search of answers 3 years after son's carjacking murder
Man tries to set fire at motel to "barbecue all the child molesters"
RECALL: Texas-based company recalling smoked sausage products
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample
More News