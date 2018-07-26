Donating plasma, sperm or eggs
Not only can you help someone, you can also make some serious money.
Some sperm banks pay up to $1,500 a month, according to bankrate.com.
A woman who donates her eggs can make $8,000 on average.
Sell your breast milk
The average price for breast milk is $2.50 per ounce.
Others freeze a bulk supply, such as 2,500 ounces and sell it for $350. You can donate to a milk bank or go through sites such as Only The Breast.
Clinical trials and research studies
According to Bankrate, the going rate is up to $6,500 per project.
These are two websites where you can look up medical and clinical trials, clinicaltrials.gov and guineapigsgetpaid.net.
Make sure you read the fine print so you know the risks and exactly what you're signing up for.
Selling your hair
Hair that's in good condition and hair that's never been dyed, also known as virgin hair, will generally get the highest price.
Natural hair tones like blond and brunette with natural highlights sell well. Redheads fare the best. If you have gray hair, experts say that may not sell at all.
Length is important, too. Anything under 10 inches probably won't get you much money. But experts suggest 15 to 35 inches is where you can see prices in the hundreds, even thousands.
There are websites and businesses willing to buy your locks, including hairsellon.com and buyandsellhair.com.
If your hair meets these requirements, you're looking at anywhere from $20 to $2,000.
You can also make money with hair jewelry, such as lockets containing hair. Although most pieces are personalized, some jewelers may pay you for your hair.
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!