If you're looking for a job, you might want to check out what Kroger has to offer.
The company is hiring 11,000 new employees.
Of those positions, 2,000 are for management roles.
Kroger is also investing $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years.
Kroger hasn't said exactly where the positions are being added, but you can search to see what's available now on the careers page.
