CAREERS

Kroger to hire 11,000 workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Kroger plans to hire 11,000 people. (KTRK)

If you're looking for a job, you might want to check out what Kroger has to offer.

The company is hiring 11,000 new employees.

Of those positions, 2,000 are for management roles.

Kroger is also investing $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years.

Kroger hasn't said exactly where the positions are being added, but you can search to see what's available now on the careers page.

SEE ALSO: Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsmoney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Women can't be paid less than men based on past wages
Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships
This job with the Texans will let you travel with the team
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Careers
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
Show More
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Wheel of Misfortune: Man loses $7,000 for 'flamingo' flub
Celebrate National Pet Day by sharing your photos
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
More News