Kroger to hire 11,000 workers including for positions in Houston

If you're looking for a job, you might want to check out what Kroger has to offer right here in Houston.
The company is hiring 11,000 new employees nationwide, and of those, has 300 positions available in the Houston area.
Most of the positions are for baggers, cashiers, ClickList clerks, meat and seafood clerks, deli and bakery clerks, and grocery clerks.
As far as management roles, 2,000 positions are up for grabs.
Kroger is also investing $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years.
You can search to see what's available now on the careers page.
