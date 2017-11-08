CAREERS

IKEA's new fulfillment center bringing more than 200 jobs to Baytown

EMBED </>More Videos

JOBS: IKEA's Baytown fulfillment center hiring (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
If organizing and shipping out oddly named home furnishings sounds like a duty you could do full time, then IKEA has a job for you.

The Sweden-based retailer announced the operation of a distribution center in Baytown. The facility, which will focus on delivering items to online customers or those who purchased larger items at a store, will hold about 200 positions.

On Thursday, IKEA is planning a hiring event to fill permanent full-time roles at the Baytown IKEA center.

The positions available include general warehouse co-worker, warehouse team lead, and safety & security coordinator.

If you're interested, head to the IKEA careers site first to apply.

Then, visit the IKEA Distribution Center at 4762 Borusan Rd. in Baytown during the hiring event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
careersikeajobsfurnitureBaytown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Love Pixar movies? Free classes show how they're made
Multi Platform Programming and Production Internship
Assignments Desk Internship
Community Affairs Internship
More Careers
Top Stories
Road rage victim tells ABC13 what led to shooting
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
KIPP counselor accused of sexual abuse due in court
Cooler air is blowing into Houston
Thief hands out sweets after robbing Shipley Do-Nuts
Restaurant responds to Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner photos on bathroom
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Show More
Transgender woman makes history in VA House seat win
Texas' youngest mayor barely old enough to drink
Injured HPD officer sends message to shot deputy
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
More News
Top Video
Transgender woman makes history in VA House seat win
DIY projects that look great and save you money
Restaurant responds to Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner photos on bathroom
Notable celebrities who died in aircraft incidents
More Video