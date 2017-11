If organizing and shipping out oddly named home furnishings sounds like a duty you could do full time, then IKEA has a job for you.The Sweden-based retailer announced the operation of a distribution center in Baytown. The facility, which will focus on delivering items to online customers or those who purchased larger items at a store, will hold about 200 positions.On Thursday, IKEA is planning a hiring event to fill permanent full-time roles at the Baytown IKEA center.The positions available include general warehouse co-worker, warehouse team lead, and safety & security coordinator.If you're interested, head to the IKEA careers site first to apply.Then, visit the IKEA Distribution Center at 4762 Borusan Rd. in Baytown during the hiring event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.