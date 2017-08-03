JOBS

JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can meet with a number of Houston employers today as part of hiring fair.

Choice Career Fairs is hosting the event at the Crown Plaza in River Oaks at 2712 Southwest Fwy. It lasts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ARS Rescue Rooter, CyraCom, Hawk Security and My Flooring Texas are among the businesses that are set to meet with applicants.

Jobs are available in customer service, law enforcement, maintenance, retail and sales.

Job-seekers are invited to bring resumes for submission, network and meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

For more, you can visit the Choice Career Fairs website.
