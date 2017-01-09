KTRK-TV, The ABC/Walt Disney owned station located in Houston is looking for an Investigative Producer. We are a government-waste, corruption, document-driven office. We're looking for a self-starter, a digger, someone familiar and comfortable with open-records laws and a well-honed inability to accept the first no from a spokesperson. As a seasoned journalist, we will expect you to be a resource for and a good communicator with our news department. This is a job for a journalist; you will not be a glorified assistant to our Investigative Reporter.Knowing your way around a City Hall, School Headquarters, and local government offices will make you stand out. TV experience (investigative/special projects) is an advantage, but if you are willing to learn, we're willing to teach. This is not a shooting/editing job; however we expect producers to know or learn the basics.Digital skills beyond simply posting to social media and web sites are a huge plus. We're good at making TV; we need your help to make our investigative content stand out in a crowded online world.What is non-negotiable is your ability to be a strong story-teller.You will work independently and be expected to generate your own pitches turning them in to multi-platform reports. You will work with a reporter and photographer/editor. Sometimes they will be long-term projects, sometimes an investigative angle on breaking news.To be considered, interested applicants apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 420433BR.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please