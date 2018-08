HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

We know it's something many of you are asking: who's hiring in Houston?Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.This company is hiring CDL drivers:Background checkClean driving recordAble to lift 20-30 pound boxesFull time & Part timeEmail information to: cpassmore@a1shreddinginc.com Critical needs for us are Diesel Mechanics and Maintenance Mechanics as well as CDL drivers in Houston and Louisiana. Applicants can apply online.Construction Helper - They are responsible for the cleanliness of the job site and help with other general labor duties. Must have valid driver license and reliable transportation.Has several job openings with different skill levels required. Click the link to apply.Recruiting Specialist (1 yr. exp. in fast paced environment)Bookkeeper Trainee $10-$12 (knowledge of accounting and QuickBooks)Expediting Clerk $20-$22 (1 yr. exp.)Painters $14-$16 (1 yr. exp.)Master Plumber $23-$30 (2 yrs. Exp.)Stationary Engineer $15-$24 (2 yrs. Exp.)Maintenance Mechanic w/ Welding Exp. $15-$19 (2 yrs. Exp.)Housekeeper 2nd and 3rd shift $10-$12 (1 yr. Exp.)Located in Crosby,Texas is currently looking for another Automotive Tech, Exhaust Shop experience is a bonus, Automotive shop experience is a must. Duties will include oil changes, brake jobs, welding and installing OEM catalytic converters etc. Clean Drivers licensee is required. Also a willingness to learn to design custom exhaust and fabricating. Please apply on their Facebook page or in person @ 108 4th Street Crosby,TX 77532.The Cake Lady Bakery in Friendswood, Texas is looking to hire a Baker's Assistant. Experience preferred. The person must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, read English and follow recipes.In Pearland there's an immediate opening for a store manager, no experience or education required, and pay starts at $12 an hour.It's a full time position. Pay is based on experience. Must be certified and have a high school diploma or GED.This research support role will lead the project management for HARC's urban climate action planning projects. Major functions of this position are data gathering and analysis for climate action planning, developing various climate mitigation scenarios based on data and community input, conducting cost-benefit analysis of various climate action scenarios, engaging key decision makers and manage climate planning taskforce. Community wide outreach and education in developing support for climate action plan will be an important portion of this position. The end goal of this project will be to draft a climate action plan for both decision makers and citizens alike.This position requires 10 years of experience and a bachelor's degree. The ideal candidate must be an excellent negotiator.MMI currently has several employment opportunities available.Prologistix is seeking a General Labor and Forklift operators for the Baytown and Pasadena area. Entry level and highly skilled operators.The outdoor sports and recreation park is hiring for cashiers, lifeguards and a front desk manager.Head to their website to apply and enter Rosharon in the city tab.The agency is currently hiring for the following positions at its location in Webster, TX:Child Care Provider (2)Weekend Resident AdvocateLegal Advocate - Bilingual (Spanish)Volunteer Services Program AssistantVolunteer Services Program CoordinatorCareer CaseworkerLead Resident AdvocateCookResidential CaseworkerIf you're interested in applying for any of the positions, or you'd like a copy of the job description, send an email to Human Resources Domino's is hiring for all 60 corporate stores (in the greater Houston and surrounding areas) for delivery drivers and assistant managers.Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Domino's says there are also opportunities for advancement and franchise ownership.Spirit is looking to hire store managers, assistant managers and sales associates.METRO is looking for various positions in the automotive field. The company also welcomes all members of the military.You can search positions on the METRO website Covenant House has several Youth Worker positions available.Visit their job opportunities page to apply.This job requires a high school diploma or GED and basic knowledge of medical terms. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines.This job requires a bachelor's degree in a related field and experience building and handling a range of social media channels. The person will also spend half their time in California and the other half in Houston.This job requires a high school diploma. The person will work in all premium seating areas at NRG Stadium and help enhance the fan experience during home games and other club-sponsored events.You must have a bachelor's degree and two years of experience in the field.A family-owned company is looking to hire a shop welder. This job requires one year of college or technical school, a welding certification and five years experience.Make up to $50 an hour being a data analyst. This job requires a bachelor's degree and two years of experience.Arne's is hiring cashiers and store clerks. You must be at least 18 or older to work there.No experience is required, and these are full-time positions only.If you see a place hiring in your community, let me know. Email me or find me on Facebook: ABC13 - Chelsey Hernandez