HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We know it's something many of you are asking: who's hiring in Houston?
Whether you're looking for part-time or full-time work, or a career change, we're giving you a list of jobs every week.
A1 Shredding, Inc.
This company is hiring CDL drivers:
Background check
Clean driving record
Able to lift 20-30 pound boxes
Full time & Part time
Email information to: cpassmore@a1shreddinginc.com
Oak Farms Dairy
Critical needs for us are Diesel Mechanics and Maintenance Mechanics as well as CDL drivers in Houston and Louisiana. Applicants can apply online.
Perry Homes
Construction Helper - They are responsible for the cleanliness of the job site and help with other general labor duties. Must have valid driver license and reliable transportation.
Staff 4 Houston
Has several job openings with different skill levels required. Click the link to apply.
Recruiting Specialist (1 yr. exp. in fast paced environment)
Bookkeeper Trainee $10-$12 (knowledge of accounting and QuickBooks)
Expediting Clerk $20-$22 (1 yr. exp.)
Painters $14-$16 (1 yr. exp.)
Master Plumber $23-$30 (2 yrs. Exp.)
Stationary Engineer $15-$24 (2 yrs. Exp.)
Maintenance Mechanic w/ Welding Exp. $15-$19 (2 yrs. Exp.)
Housekeeper 2nd and 3rd shift $10-$12 (1 yr. Exp.)
FMG Exhaust
Located in Crosby,Texas is currently looking for another Automotive Tech, Exhaust Shop experience is a bonus, Automotive shop experience is a must. Duties will include oil changes, brake jobs, welding and installing OEM catalytic converters etc. Clean Drivers licensee is required. Also a willingness to learn to design custom exhaust and fabricating. Please apply on their Facebook page or in person @ 108 4th Street Crosby,TX 77532.
Baker's Assistant
The Cake Lady Bakery in Friendswood, Texas is looking to hire a Baker's Assistant. Experience preferred. The person must be able to lift up to 50 pounds, read English and follow recipes.
Store Manager at Bay Gas
In Pearland there's an immediate opening for a store manager, no experience or education required, and pay starts at $12 an hour.
Service Technician at Just Brakes
It's a full time position. Pay is based on experience. Must be certified and have a high school diploma or GED.
Project Manager
This research support role will lead the project management for HARC's urban climate action planning projects. Major functions of this position are data gathering and analysis for climate action planning, developing various climate mitigation scenarios based on data and community input, conducting cost-benefit analysis of various climate action scenarios, engaging key decision makers and manage climate planning taskforce. Community wide outreach and education in developing support for climate action plan will be an important portion of this position. The end goal of this project will be to draft a climate action plan for both decision makers and citizens alike.
Implementation Manager at Cognizant Technology Solutions
This position requires 10 years of experience and a bachelor's degree. The ideal candidate must be an excellent negotiator.
Money Management International
MMI currently has several employment opportunities available.
Prologistix
Prologistix is seeking a General Labor and Forklift operators for the Baytown and Pasadena area. Entry level and highly skilled operators.
Altitude H2O
The outdoor sports and recreation park is hiring for cashiers, lifeguards and a front desk manager.
Head to their website to apply and enter Rosharon in the city tab.
Bay Area Turning Point
The agency is currently hiring for the following positions at its location in Webster, TX:
Child Care Provider (2)
Weekend Resident Advocate
Legal Advocate - Bilingual (Spanish)
Volunteer Services Program Assistant
Volunteer Services Program Coordinator
Career Caseworker
Lead Resident Advocate
Cook
Residential Caseworker
If you're interested in applying for any of the positions, or you'd like a copy of the job description, send an email to Human Resources.
Domino's Pizza
Domino's is hiring for all 60 corporate stores (in the greater Houston and surrounding areas) for delivery drivers and assistant managers.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Domino's says there are also opportunities for advancement and franchise ownership.
Seasonal positions at Spirit
Spirit is looking to hire store managers, assistant managers and sales associates.
METRO
METRO is looking for various positions in the automotive field. The company also welcomes all members of the military.
You can search positions on the METRO website.
Covenant House Texas
Covenant House has several Youth Worker positions available.
Visit their job opportunities page to apply.
Billing Coordinator
This job requires a high school diploma or GED and basic knowledge of medical terms. You must be able to multi-task and meet deadlines.
ESPORTS Social Media Coordinator
This job requires a bachelor's degree in a related field and experience building and handling a range of social media channels. The person will also spend half their time in California and the other half in Houston.
Premium seating concierge with Houston Texans
This job requires a high school diploma. The person will work in all premium seating areas at NRG Stadium and help enhance the fan experience during home games and other club-sponsored events.
Project Manager for Cargo Operations
You must have a bachelor's degree and two years of experience in the field.
Shop Welders
A family-owned company is looking to hire a shop welder. This job requires one year of college or technical school, a welding certification and five years experience.
Data Analyst
Make up to $50 an hour being a data analyst. This job requires a bachelor's degree and two years of experience.
Arne's Party Supply
Arne's is hiring cashiers and store clerks. You must be at least 18 or older to work there.
No experience is required, and these are full-time positions only.
If you see a place hiring in your community, let me know. Email me or find me on Facebook: ABC13 - Chelsey Hernandez.
