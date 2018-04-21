INTERNSHIP

Harley Davidson offers 'Find your Freedom' internship

Harley Davidson is offering college students, the internship of a lifetime. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Harley Davidson is offering college students the internship of a lifetime.

The motorcycle company is offering to pay eight lucky students to travel all over the country on a motorcycle this summer and document their experiences on social media.

The students will be taught to ride, paid for their 12-weeks of work, and at the end, they get to keep their bikes.

The Find your Freedom internships are aimed at communications and marketing students, to help promote the brand's social media image.

The students must be 18 years old.

Applications are due by May 11.

LINK: Apply for the Find your Freedom internship
