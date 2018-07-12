HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you would love to sleep and work at the same time, Mattress Firm's new opening could be the perfect 'snooze.'
Mattress Firm is making dreams come true with a Snoozetern position. The person selected for the position will be a member of the social media team and test the newest and top-rated beds, creating regular video content capturing their experience and sharing it on Mattress Firm's social platforms.
The position is based in Houston.
"In addition to bed testing, the Snoozetern will use our in-house content studio and the latest social tools to build integrated content campaigns as our very own sleep-fluencer," Chief Marketing Officer Scott Thaler said in a release. "These campaigns will be designed to give consumers a preview of our new products, answers to real-time questions, a sneak peek into our company culture at BEDQuarters and introductions to the employees that obsess over finding the right bed for you. The Snoozetern will give consumers behind-the-scenes access to only the dreamiest interviews and several surprising locations that you will have to see to believe."
Are you ready to trade in that 9-5 for a pillowcase? Mattress Firm's application can be found here.