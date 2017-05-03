Many college students gain internship opportunities to get them into the career of their dreams. Some work for free while others work the minimum. But not those who intern at major tech companies.According to Glassdoor, Facebook came out with the highest median monthly pay of $8,000, which turns out to an annual salary of $96,000. Facebook internships allow students the opportunity for real impact and world-class mentors.The median annual household income in the U.S. in 2015 was $56,516.The world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, which pays interns a median monthly pay of $6,507, took third place, while financial institutions, such as Bank of America made the top 25.If you are a student looking for an internship of your dream, below is a list of 25 highest paying internships in America.1. Facebook: $8,0002. Microsoft: $7,1003. ExxonMobil: $6,5074. Salesforce: $6,4505. Amazon: $6,4006. Apple: $6,4007. Bloomberg L.P.: $6,4008. Yelp: $6,4009. Yahoo: $6,08010. VMware: $6,08011. Google: $6,00012. NVIDIA: $5,77013. Intuit: $5,44014. Juniper Networks: $5,44015. Workday: $5,44016. Blackrock: $5,40017. Adobe: $5,12018. MathWorks: $5,12019. Qualcomm: $5,04020. Capital One: $5,00021. Chevron: $5,00022. Accenture: $4,96023. Deutsche Bank: $4,64024. AIG: $4,61625. Bank of America: $4,570The National Associate of Colleges and Employers reported that college interns in 2016 made roughly $2,600 per month. Only 56% of college seniors who graduated in 2016 had paid internships.