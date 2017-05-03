According to Glassdoor, Facebook came out with the highest median monthly pay of $8,000, which turns out to an annual salary of $96,000. Facebook internships allow students the opportunity for real impact and world-class mentors.
The median annual household income in the U.S. in 2015 was $56,516.
The world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, which pays interns a median monthly pay of $6,507, took third place, while financial institutions, such as Bank of America made the top 25.
If you are a student looking for an internship of your dream, below is a list of 25 highest paying internships in America.
1. Facebook: $8,000
2. Microsoft: $7,100
3. ExxonMobil: $6,507
4. Salesforce: $6,450
5. Amazon: $6,400
6. Apple: $6,400
7. Bloomberg L.P.: $6,400
8. Yelp: $6,400
9. Yahoo: $6,080
10. VMware: $6,080
11. Google: $6,000
12. NVIDIA: $5,770
13. Intuit: $5,440
14. Juniper Networks: $5,440
15. Workday: $5,440
16. Blackrock: $5,400
17. Adobe: $5,120
18. MathWorks: $5,120
19. Qualcomm: $5,040
20. Capital One: $5,000
21. Chevron: $5,000
22. Accenture: $4,960
23. Deutsche Bank: $4,640
24. AIG: $4,616
25. Bank of America: $4,570
The National Associate of Colleges and Employers reported that college interns in 2016 made roughly $2,600 per month. Only 56% of college seniors who graduated in 2016 had paid internships.
