CAREERS

Facebook pays interns more than the median annual household income

Many college students gain internship opportunities to get them into the career of their dreams. Some work for free while others work the minimum. But not those who intern at major tech companies.

According to Glassdoor, Facebook came out with the highest median monthly pay of $8,000, which turns out to an annual salary of $96,000. Facebook internships allow students the opportunity for real impact and world-class mentors.

The median annual household income in the U.S. in 2015 was $56,516.

The world's largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, ExxonMobil, which pays interns a median monthly pay of $6,507, took third place, while financial institutions, such as Bank of America made the top 25.

If you are a student looking for an internship of your dream, below is a list of 25 highest paying internships in America.

1. Facebook: $8,000
2. Microsoft: $7,100
3. ExxonMobil: $6,507
4. Salesforce: $6,450
5. Amazon: $6,400
6. Apple: $6,400
7. Bloomberg L.P.: $6,400
8. Yelp: $6,400

9. Yahoo: $6,080
10. VMware: $6,080
11. Google: $6,000
12. NVIDIA: $5,770
13. Intuit: $5,440
14. Juniper Networks: $5,440
15. Workday: $5,440
16. Blackrock: $5,400
17. Adobe: $5,120
18. MathWorks: $5,120

19. Qualcomm: $5,040
20. Capital One: $5,000
21. Chevron: $5,000
22. Accenture: $4,960
23. Deutsche Bank: $4,640
24. AIG: $4,616
25. Bank of America: $4,570

The National Associate of Colleges and Employers reported that college interns in 2016 made roughly $2,600 per month. Only 56% of college seniors who graduated in 2016 had paid internships.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
careersbusinessfacebookstudentsinternshipu.s. & worldbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Calling all beer lovers! Dream job in Houston
Conroe ISD to hire 500 employees
Web Producer - Part Time
Woman, 94, serving smiles for 44 years at McDonald's
More Careers
Top Stories
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Lake College
Houston honors longtime ABC13 anchor Dave Ward
Tracking possibility of strong storms across Houston today
Deacon accused of sexually assaulting 2 boys
Things you may not know about Dr. Ellen Ochoa
Nene fined for altercation in game 1 of Rockets, Spurs series
Low student test scores may be sign of concussion
Show More
Man shoots at intruders who forced young kids on the floor
Kittens can't stay still for photo
8 people have been killed by METRO trains in 5 years
Obama, celebs support Kimmel after son's health scare
Man shot in head after robbery in west Houston
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disney Princess maternity shoot
Houston's freeway project of a lifetime
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
More Photos