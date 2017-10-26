Executive Producer - Multi-Platform Content

KTRK-TV's Programming Department is looking for an Executive Producer with a proven track record in broadcast and digital content creation. Will work on a variety of multi-platform projects for the station including both short and long form, live and taped shows and stories. Must be a "passionate" consumer of multi-platform content with a strong understanding of how to generate content that engages audiences.This person must be a creative genius who can not only constantly come up with creative & relevant content ideas, but also possesses all key production knowledge necessary to produce, present & promote this content in a compelling manner. This is a Hands-On position requiring excellent writing and producing skills, in-depth shooting & editing knowledge, and the ability to be on camera when needed.Must be a strong team leader and effective communicator with a "can do" attitude. Must be organized, efficient, and capable of juggling multiple projects and working under tight deadlines.Candidates should have at least 5 years producing experience in a major market.All applicants must be willing to work any day or shift needed.To be considered interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please reference Job Requisition # 498657BREqual Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please