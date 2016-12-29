Digital/Web Producer

Are you a Digital Content Guru? Someone obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement? KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a Full-time Digital Producer to be part of the station team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.Ideal candidate must have:Gift for Recognizing and Creating Impactful, Innovative and Distinctive Digital ContentExtensive Newsroom Digital Background (Supervisory Skills a Plus)Unerring News JudgementKnack for Writing Powerful and Accurate copy and headlinesAbility to manage multiple projects at one time, while utilizing resources from multiple departments to produce the best productProven Social Media Expertise in both content creation and strategic optimizingWorking knowledge of Digital enhancement and publishing toolsWorking knowledge of Digital Analytics and how to use them to optimize station's brand recognitionAbility to Excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlinesFlexibility with Work Schedule depending on station needs and projectsStrong Leadership, Organizational and Communication skillsTo be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 418900BR on all materials submitted.Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please