Digital/Web Producer

Are you a Digital Content Guru? Someone obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement? KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a Full-time Digital Producer to be part of the station team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.
Ideal candidate must have:
Gift for Recognizing and Creating Impactful, Innovative and Distinctive Digital Content
Extensive Newsroom Digital Background (Supervisory Skills a Plus)
Unerring News Judgement
Knack for Writing Powerful and Accurate copy and headlines
Ability to manage multiple projects at one time, while utilizing resources from multiple departments to produce the best product
Proven Social Media Expertise in both content creation and strategic optimizing
Working knowledge of Digital enhancement and publishing tools
Working knowledge of Digital Analytics and how to use them to optimize station's brand recognition
Ability to Excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlines
Flexibility with Work Schedule depending on station needs and projects
Strong Leadership, Organizational and Communication skills
To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 418900BR on all materials submitted.
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
No Telephone Calls Please
