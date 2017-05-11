Digital Video Producer

KTRK-TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, TX, is seeking a Multi-Platform Producer/Writer/Editor for the digital department.We are looking for a creative genius who can write, shoot, produce and edit news videos, as well as create digital original content that keeps audiences engaged in our local news products.The ideal candidate will be a team player with a strong understanding of local news branding, journalism, and digital marketing trends with at least 3 years of experience working in a newsroom.In-depth knowledge of Final Cut Pro and Adobe Creative Suite as well as basic After Effects skills are necessary.Extensive experience working alongside a large news staff to turn daily news stories into compelling content is necessary, as is the ability to work in fast-pasted, creative environment.Our digital department is staffed 24/7, so all applicants must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.To be considered all interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please include a link to a reel of your editing work. Please Reference Job ID: 453745BRFemale/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please