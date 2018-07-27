ABC13 CAREERS

Digital News Producer

Are you a digital content guru? Are you obsessed with major news and top trending stories of the day? Do you have a knack for producing creative digital content that generates high engagement?

KTRK TV, the ABC owned station located in Houston, Texas is looking for a full-time digital producer to be part of the team leading the charge to take our digital efforts to the next level.

Ideal candidate must have:

Gift for recognizing and creating impactful, innovative and distinctive digital content
Extensive newsroom digital background (supervisory skills a plus)
Unerring news judgement
Ability to shoot and edit video
Knack for writing powerful and accurate copy and headlines

Ability to manage multiple projects at one time
Proven social media expertise in both content creation and strategic optimization
Working knowledge of digital publishing tools and analytics
Ability to excel in fast-paced news station environment and willing to work under deadlines
Strong leadership, organizational and communication skills

Flexibility with work schedule depending on station needs and projects

We are a 24/7 news operation, so digital producers must be willing to work any day or shift, as needed.

To be considered, candidates must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Please Reference Job ID: 579956BR on all materials submitted.

Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No telephone calls please
ABC13 CAREERS
