Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships

HIRING EVENTS:

If you know a teenager or young adult looking for a summer job, there's more time for them to apply to the city program Hire Houston Youth.Those between the ages of 16 to 24 now have until Friday to apply for jobs and internships through the initiative.Accepted applicants earn at least $8 an hour.In the past, the program led by Mayor Sylvester Turner helped place 450 kids in summer jobs.Last year, 5,000 positions were available.Applications for jobs with companies and nonprofits will be accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org These six on-the-spot hiring events below are planned to connect youth looking for jobs with employers who are hiring.HISD Hattie Mae White Building4400 W. 18th St., Houston, Texas 77092April 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.Sterling High School11625 Martindale Rd, Houston, Texas 77048May 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Ripley House Neighborhood Center4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011May 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Houston Community College - Acres Homes630 W Little York Rd, Houston, Texas 77091June 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.George R. Brown Convention Center1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010June 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Southwest Multi-Service Center6400 High Star Drive, Houston, Texas, 77074June 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.Applicants need to bring their resumes and employment eligibility documentation.