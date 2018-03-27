CAREERS

Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships

If you know a teenager or young adult looking for a summer job, there's more time for them to apply to the city program Hire Houston Youth.

Those between the ages of 16 to 24 now have until Friday to apply for jobs and internships through the initiative.

Accepted applicants earn at least $8 an hour.

In the past, the program led by Mayor Sylvester Turner helped place 450 kids in summer jobs.

Last year, 5,000 positions were available.

Applications for jobs with companies and nonprofits will be accepted online at www.hirehoustonyouth.org.

These six on-the-spot hiring events below are planned to connect youth looking for jobs with employers who are hiring.

HIRING EVENTS:
HISD Hattie Mae White Building
4400 W. 18th St., Houston, Texas 77092
April 14 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.


Sterling High School
11625 Martindale Rd, Houston, Texas 77048
May 5 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ripley House Neighborhood Center
4410 Navigation Blvd, Houston, Texas 77011
May 19 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Houston Community College - Acres Homes
630 W Little York Rd, Houston, Texas 77091
June 2 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010
June 9 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Drive, Houston, Texas, 77074
June 16 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Applicants need to bring their resumes and employment eligibility documentation.
