CAREERS

Staffing company looking to hire veterans as private security officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterans can find private security jobs at an upcoming Houston job fair. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A national staffing company will hold an Aug. 29 job fair with opportunities for veterans to work as private security officers.

Allied Universal, the company behind a 150,000-person security force across North America, will hold the Veterans Boots to Suits event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at 1475 West Gray.

Those attending should bring resumes to the fair. Allied said it is prepared to hire on the spot.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older (21 years old for positions involving driving) with a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants should display customer service and communication skills and have intermediate computer skills. All new hires must pass a background check and a drug test.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
careersveteransjobssecurityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
Become a school bus driver in a dream location
Associate Producer Trainee
JOBS: Hiring fair today with Houston employers
Disney hiring reps to work from home in Texas
More Careers
Top Stories
Barber accused of touching himself near children at work
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
Powerball ticket sold in Humble hits for $2 million
Tropical Storm Harvey heads toward eastern Caribbean
Show More
Brief police chase ends in deadly crash
Longer school day for students in Spring ISD this year
Trump on Confederate statues: 'You can't change history'
Ex-teacher gets 30 year in prison for sex with student
GOT 'EM: Bait car nets car thieves in middle of joyride
More News
Top Video
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
Astronaut on eclipse: We're all part of cosmic dance
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
School nurses now better prepared to save lives
More Video