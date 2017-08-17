HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A national staffing company will hold an Aug. 29 job fair with opportunities for veterans to work as private security officers.
Allied Universal, the company behind a 150,000-person security force across North America, will hold the Veterans Boots to Suits event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center at 1475 West Gray.
Those attending should bring resumes to the fair. Allied said it is prepared to hire on the spot.
Applicants must be 18 years of age or older (21 years old for positions involving driving) with a high school diploma or equivalent. Applicants should display customer service and communication skills and have intermediate computer skills. All new hires must pass a background check and a drug test.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff