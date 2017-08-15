Bus drivers wanted! The catch? They're needed in Hawaii.Parents are struggling to get their children to school and make it to work on time with the new school bus contractor for Maui schools lacking enough qualified drivers for all routes.Several bus routes have been suspended, and others have been consolidated to help alleviate some of the issues.The state Department of Education handed out free public bus passes to students who are affected by the shortage, but there are concerns even those buses can't handle all the additional students.At least 14 bus driver positions are currently open but officials say it has been hard to find qualified drivers.School district officials are offering incentives in order to hopefully hire more drivers.So, if you're ready for a move to paradise the job could be yours.