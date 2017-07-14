ABC13 CAREERS

Associate Producer

Are you a rising-star newscast producer who's ready to move up to a top 10 market? Here is your chance to work for one of the best companies in the country dedicated to covering local news. KTRK-TV, the ABC owned and operated station in Houston, TX is looking for an associate producer. The person hired for this position will line produce a section of our weekend morning newscasts and have opportunities to fill-in producing other newscasts as well.

Applicants must have experience as a line-producer. You must be comfortable with the last technology, breaking news, and know how to command a control room. You'll need to demonstrate a good understanding of social media and how it can be used to reach viewers and create content. Candidates must be able or willing to learn both non-linear editing and writing & posting for our digital platforms. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 473412BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Load Comments
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Programming & Production Intern
Assignment Desk Intern
Non-Linear Edit Intern
Community Affairs Intern
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Programming & Production Intern
Assignment Desk Intern
Non-Linear Edit Intern
Community Affairs Intern
More Careers
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Doctor: Pill mill crooks hijacked office's contact info
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
Clutch City welcomes Chris Paul
Bridal stores offering discounts to Alfred Angelo brides
Stormy weekend weather
HPD, HCSO end field testing of narcotics
Show More
Driver accused of intentionally running over small dog
JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals in sight
Wounded HPD officer receives 100 Club donation
More News
Photos
Couple use kids to steal Red Bull from corner store
'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas' turns 35
Police: Former worker's son planned 79-year-old's murder
2 child sex crime fugitives wanted by Crime Stoppers
More Photos