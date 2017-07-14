Are you a rising-star newscast producer who's ready to move up to a top 10 market? Here is your chance to work for one of the best companies in the country dedicated to covering local news. KTRK-TV, the ABC owned and operated station in Houston, TX is looking for an associate producer. The person hired for this position will line produce a section of our weekend morning newscasts and have opportunities to fill-in producing other newscasts as well.Applicants must have experience as a line-producer. You must be comfortable with the last technology, breaking news, and know how to command a control room. You'll need to demonstrate a good understanding of social media and how it can be used to reach viewers and create content. Candidates must be able or willing to learn both non-linear editing and writing & posting for our digital platforms. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays.To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, reference job # 473412BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityNo Telephone Calls Please