Associate Producer

Are you a newscast producer who's ready to move up to a top 10 market? Here is your chance to work for one of the nation's best broadcasting companies that is dedicated to covering local news.

KTRK-TV, the ABC O&O station in Houston, TX is accepting applications for an Associate Producer. The person hired for this position will line produce a section of our weekend morning newscasts and have opportunity to fill in on other newscasts as well.

Applicants must have experience working as a line producer.
This is a newsroom that embraces new technology. ENPS /Aurora/Ignite experience a plus - as is good understanding of social media and how it can be used to reach viewers and create content. Candidates must be able and willing to learn both non-linear editing and writing for our digital platforms. Applicants must be willing to work overnights, weekends and holidays.

To be considered interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com, ref job #403168BR. Please upload a cover letter, resume and list of references. In addition, please mail writing samples and a DVD of or link to your latest newscast to: Robin Freese, Executive Producer, KTRK-TV, 3310 Bissonnet, Houston, TX 77005. Reference job #403168BR

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

No Telephone Calls Please
