ABC13 CAREERS

Assignments Desk Internship

KTRK-TV, the ABC Owned station located in Houston, TX is accepting applications for an ASSIGNMENT DESK INTERN for the upcoming spring semester. Internships are available to currently enrolled college students in their junior or senior year pursuing careers in the television/media field and students must receive college credit for the internship.
The successful applicant will be responsible for assisting the assignment desk, which includes but is not limited to making beat-checks, answering phones, monitoring police and fire radios, getting information and developing stories.

The candidate should be detail-oriented and able to handle many different responsibilities at the same time. The ideal intern knows how to multi-task and set priorities. Good news judgment and strong communication skills are essential, along with strong writing skills. The candidate should have a good working knowledge with the use of social media for news gathering. Must be willing to work evenings and weekends.

To be considered you must apply online at www.disneycareers.com, Job Req. #498985BR. Please upload a cover letter, your resume outlining expected graduation date, current major course of study, other internships, work experience, related clubs and organizations and extracurricular activities. Applicants must be currently enrolled in college and will be required to supply written verification of eligibility to receive academic credit for the internship at the start of the internship.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersABC13 careers
Load Comments
Related
Disney Careers
ABC13 CAREERS
Multi Platform Programming and Production Internship
Community Affairs Internship
Non-Linear Edit Internship
Director/Photojournalist - Multi-Platform Content
More ABC13 careers
CAREERS
Multi Platform Programming and Production Internship
Community Affairs Internship
Non-Linear Edit Internship
Whole Foods is hiring 6,000 new team members
More Careers
Top Stories
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
'Go Astros': Altuve gets shoutout from Backstreet Boys
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
Tips to avoid buying a flood damaged vehicle
Woman's body found in Houston man's car after party
JJ Watt donations rebuild homes destroyed by Harvey
Mom admits beating son before boy killed himself
Space shuttle and cowboy license are coming back soon
Show More
Dairy Queen to close some locations around Texas
New York terror suspect allegedly supported ISIS
New allegations leveled against actors Spacey, Piven
2 Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
Punished child forced to brush teeth with cat feces
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Children of ABC13's news team go trick-or-treating
Meet the barber of the Houston Astros
BOO! Halloween costumes and decorations
PHOTOS: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween
More Photos