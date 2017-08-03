Car mangled in high-speed crash on North Fwy feeder

A high-speed crash that left a car mangled is expected to snarl traffic along the North Freeway near Airtex this morning.The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound feeder road.Authorities say a Subaru traveling northbound lost control, hit a median and then struck a traffic signal pole.The car split into three pieces, with debris hitting another vehicle at the scene.Crews worked to free the driver from the car.The driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Deputies reported smelling alcohol at the scene.Crews are on scene to repair the traffic signal pole damaged in the crash. The northbound feeder road is expected to be closed to traffic for much of the morning.