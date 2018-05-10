  • LIVE VIDEO Officials in Beaumont provide update on explosion at church

Car crashes off freeway overpass in northwest Harris County, killing 1

Car crashes off freeway overpass in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was killed when a vehicle fell to the ground below from a freeway overpass in northwest Harris County.

The accident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. The wreck occurred along Grand Parkway 99 at Gleannloch Forest.

No other information about the accident was immediately available.

