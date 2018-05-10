HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person was killed when a vehicle fell to the ground below from a freeway overpass in northwest Harris County.
The accident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. The wreck occurred along Grand Parkway 99 at Gleannloch Forest.
No other information about the accident was immediately available.
#BREAKING Car crashes off 99 overpass in northwest Harris County, killing 1. More on #abc13 at 4! #hounewshttps://t.co/0wCWo1kaKW pic.twitter.com/GtTKmfXWAP— Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) May 10, 2018