Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring

A Spring mother is looking for help after her car was broken into at her child's daycare."Maybe five minutes? It was fast and parents were coming in and out passing me, and kids were in the parking lot," said Stephanie Hegmann. "I was looking around, like, 'what just happened,' and kids were stepping over glass."Hegmann's car window was smashed and her purse was stolen outside the Goddard School in Spring.To make matters worse, police say a woman then tried to cash Hegmann's checks at a bank in League City.League City police have released photos captured by bank cameras."I was mad more than anything and that's why I'm coming to you guys, because I'm very frustrated that I've been told that this is going on," Hegmann explained. "It's an everyday thing. League City says there's a ring of them that do it all the time and they're targeting daycares."A week later, police say another vehicle was broken into at the same daycare."They're watching parents," Hegmann said. "They're watching people go in and out of daycares where you think you are safe and you are not."