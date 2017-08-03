HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston workers who claim they were trapped on a fishing vessel in Alaska arrived home early Thursday.
Eyewitness News was the only station at the airport when the workers arrived home.
The workers were on board a fishing vessel off Alaska. They claim they hadn't been paid for the two months they were there.
Darlene Drummer said she was promised $15,000 for the work on the vessel operated by Klawock Oceanside. She said they received little and conflicting information for days, food was running out and they had spotty cell phone service.
The workers are now saying the whole thing was a scam and they want to warn other people.
Klowack's owner said a Russian company that was going to buy the fish pulled out and broke contract.
"We didn't do anything wrong. I lost the financing for it," said Klawock Oceanside owner Laurence Lang.
To help with the workers' expenses, you can donate on the group's GoFundMe account.
Drummer said she now plans to hire an attorney.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff