U.S. & WORLD

Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars to customers for hidden charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers. (KFSN)

Wells Fargo is getting ready to refund tens of millions of dollars to customers.

The Wall Street Journal said the refunds are for charges tacked onto bills for all sorts of services customers didn't need or may not have fully understood-- including things like legal services and pet insurance.

The new refunds are on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars the bank is paying out for deceiving consumers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswells fargorefundmoneyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Hurricane Hector passes near Hawaii this week
Photos from the wildfires across California
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Sandy's Threading & Beauty debuts in Northside Village
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
More Business
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News