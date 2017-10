EMBED >More News Videos Researchers at U.C. Berkeley have created a robot that now has a 99 percent success rate at picking up objects.

Walmart is testing out a new way to figure out what items are out of stock in stores.The retail company is using robots to scan the aisles in some stores in Arkansas and California.The robots can check for missing items, incorrect prices and missing labels.Walmart's CEO said the robots are more efficient and quicker than human employees.They may be added to stores in all states by 2018.