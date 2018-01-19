Vintage And Consignment Shop 'Options Trading Co.' Debuts In The 3rd Ward

Looking for a new spot to get used, vintage, consignment and more? A new business is here to help. Located at 4212 Emancipation Ave. in the Third Ward, the newcomer is called Options Trading Co.
This newcomer offers hand-selected vintage wear from the 1980s and '90s. Customers can check out vintage basketball jerseys, sports and pop culture-inspired tees, and cropped to. Featured brands like Fubu, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nike. (You can check out a selection of items offered here.)
Options Trading Co. has just one review on Yelp so far that gives the shop a five-star rating.
Orlando S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Cool hidden treasure inside of the 3rd ward, filled with vintage '90s brands, rare pieces, and decent prices. Worth a try."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Options Trading Co is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-7pm, and Sunday from noon-6pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
