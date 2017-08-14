BUSINESS

Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump's business council

EMBED </>More Videos

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in a tweet late Monday that he was stepping down from Pres. Trump's American Manufacturing Council. (AP Photo/Rick Maiman)

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has stepped down from Pres. Trump's American Manufacturing Council citing his desire to promote "unity, diversity and inclusion."

Plank's resignation comes amid a wave of bipartisan backlash against President Trump following what many perceived as his failure to denounce white nationalism and racism following this weekend's violent clashes in Charlottesville.

"I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry," Plank said. "We remain absolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics."


Plank is the second CEO to resign from the council in a matter of days. Over the weekend, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from the council in direct opposition to Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
businessPresident Donald TrumpfashionpoliticsMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Local programs helps those with autism enter workforce
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
TxDOT looking to hire at Houston job fair
More Business
Top Stories
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Pair of robbers hold Subway worker at gunpoint
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
Show More
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
Houston to Dallas bullet train project takes step forward
FBISD holding forum for Willowridge, Marshall students
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
More News
Top Video
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Last-minute solar eclipse travel tips
Pair of robbers hold Subway worker at gunpoint
More Video