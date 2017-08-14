I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. - CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has stepped down from Pres. Trump's American Manufacturing Council citing his desire to promote "unity, diversity and inclusion."Plank's resignation comes amid a wave of bipartisan backlash against President Trump following what many perceived as his failure to denounce white nationalism and racism following this weekend's violent clashes in Charlottesville."I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry," Plank said. "We remain absolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics."Plank is the second CEO to resign from the council in a matter of days. Over the weekend, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned from the council in direct opposition to Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville.