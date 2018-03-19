UBER

Uber yanks fleet of self-driving cars after deadly crash in Arizona

EMBED </>More Videos

Uber is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in San Francisco and three other cities after a deadly self-driving crash in Arizona. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Uber announced it is yanking its fleet of self-driving cars in four cities after a deadly crash in Arizona on Sunday.

READ MORE: Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona
Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.


Police in the city of Tempe say the vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit at the intersection of Curry Road and Mill Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Elaine Herzberg, 49. After the accident, she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

Uber issued a statement saying, "Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

The accident has led Uber to pause its operations for all self-driving vehicles in Tempe, San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Toronto.

Uber has not said how long it plans to keep those cars off the roads.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessuberdead bodyu.s. & worldtechnologyself driving car
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
UBER
Uber self-driving vehicle hits and kills pedestrian in Arizona
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
Safe rides for Rodeo, St. Patrick's Day, and Spring Break
Man seeks donations after drunkenly taking $1,600 Uber ride home
More uber
BUSINESS
Another favorite 90s mall stop declares bankruptcy
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Nearly 600,000 pacifier and teether holders recalled
How adult allowances help couples save more than money
More Business
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video