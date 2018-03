EMBED >More News Videos Take a walk down memory lane with these fast facts about Toys "R" Us.

If you want to snag a deal from Toys "R" Us, you should head to the store fast.Going-out-of-business sales start Thursday.Stores are expected to close by June, but some locations may close earlier if inventory sells out faster.You should also hurry if you have a gift card Toys "R" Us will honor them until April 20.Coupons won't be accepted beginning Thursday.All sales are final, so items can't be returned or exchanged.