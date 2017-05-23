BUSINESS

Texas ranks high nationally for women-owned businesses

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas women-owned businesses tied for 1st in the nation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Great news for women in business in Texas! Recent studies indicate women-owned businesses are the most successful in Texas. Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas are among the highest U.S. metropolitan areas for these types of businesses.

In the last nine years since the 2007 recession, the number of women-owned companies rose five times as fast as the total number of businesses.

Although women play a major role in the U.S. labor force, the U.S. Census Bureau's 2014 survey showed that Texas-based, women-owned firms with employees made up about one-fifth of the state total and slightly more than 5 percent of annual payrolls.

In September 2015, Texas Governor Greg Abbott addressed the National Association of Women Business Owners and stated that he plans on making Texas the top for women-owned firms.

"Women business owners are a powerful economic force, and my goal is to make Texas the most welcoming home for them," he said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businesswomencareersfinanceu.s. & worldtexas newsHoustonAustinSan AntonioDallasTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Deal to put more self-driving cars on the road
Study ranks best grocery chains in the U.S.
Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 40th annual lucheon
Coach buys Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
More Business
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
PHOTOS: 8 arrested for illegal gambling in Harris Co.
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Show More
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado
More News
Top Video
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
How do you decide which kind of wine to buy?
Dozens of high school students left out of yearbook
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
More Video