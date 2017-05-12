BUSINESS

Study ranks best grocery chains in the U.S.

A study shows Wegmans and Publix are tied for America's favorite grocery store. The 12,700 person study was done by Market Force, a company focused on consumer experience.

Participants in the online survey ranked the stores based on a Customer Loyalty Index that looks at a customer's satisfaction with their last shopping experience at a grocery store. It also looks at whether or not they would refer the store to others.

Trader Joe's came in second in the survey. Wegmans is based in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and Publix is based in the South. Both of the chains scored a 77 percent rating.

Here are the top 10

1. Publix and Wegmans
2. Trader Joe's
3. H-E-B

4. Aldi
5. Harris Teeter
6. Hy-Vee Food Stores
7. Costco
8. WinCo Foods

9. Whole Foods
10. Fry's

