Study ranks best grocery chains in the U.S.

A study shows Wegmans and Publix are tied for America's favorite grocery store. The 12,700 person study was done by Market Force, a company focused on consumer experience.Participants in the online survey ranked the stores based on a Customer Loyalty Index that looks at a customer's satisfaction with their last shopping experience at a grocery store. It also looks at whether or not they would refer the store to others.Trader Joe's came in second in the survey. Wegmans is based in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and Publix is based in the South. Both of the chains scored a 77 percent rating.1. Publix and Wegmans2. Trader Joe's3. H-E-B4. Aldi5. Harris Teeter6. Hy-Vee Food Stores7. Costco8. WinCo Foods9. Whole Foods10. Fry's