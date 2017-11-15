DRESS CODE

White Plains Banana Republic employee told to change braids files lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

A Banana Republic employee told to change her hairstyle has filed a lawsuit.

Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, New York --
A former Banana Republic employee who was told to change her hairstyle is now suing the company for $1 million for racial discrimination.

Destiny Tompkins was working in the Westchester Mall when her store manager said her braids were "too urban" and "unkempt."

The 19-year-old says she was told she would not be scheduled for more shifts if she didn't take out her braids.

The lawsuit accuses her managers of wanting Tompkins to quote "look more Caucasian."

Tompkins took her case to social media after the incident, which happened at a White Plains store where she had worked for about a month.

The store manager was later fired.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
businessdress codebusinessclothingdiscriminationAfrican AmericansretailNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DRESS CODE
Furr students walk out to support ousted principal
Girl banned from wearing pantsuit to First Communion
Banana Republic manager fired over braid comments
Attorney: HISD discriminated against Furr HS principal
More dress code
BUSINESS
Papa John's apologizes for criticizing anthem protests
Couple's Baileson Brewing comes to life in Rice Village
5 pieces of Astros swag that really are for sale
Sears Midtown starts final liquidation sales today
More Business
Top Stories
More than 90 groups get $29M in Harvey relief funds
Shooter who killed at least 4 in California town ID'd
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter
Elderly woman found safe after wandering away from rehab
Bad blinker use leads to slow-speed freeway chase
New NASA hurricane animation will blow your mind
'Classic serial killer' - Escaped psych patient is MIA
Can the 'Ziplock bag for cars' keep floodwaters out?
Show More
Buc-ee's to get world recognition for car wash in Katy
Fireball streaking across sky caught on camera
How you can score an autograph from Astros
Kylie Jenner hosting makeup pop-up in Houston Galleria
Man live streams behind wheel during hours-long chase
More News
Top Video
Actor Terry Crews names alleged sexual assaulter
New NASA hurricane animation will blow your mind
How you can score an autograph from Astros
You can live like George Strait
More Video