STARBUCKS

Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores as sales disappoint

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores as sales disappoint (KTRK)

NEW YORK, New York --
Starbucks plans to shutter all its Teavana stores as it seeks to improve its financial performance.

The company says it will close all 379 Teavana locations over the coming year. It acquired the mall-based stores in 2012. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson noted declining foot traffic at malls.

Starbucks also reported global sales growth of 4 percent at established locations, fueled by higher average spending per visit. But the frequency of customer visits was flat from a year ago. Sales at established location in its Asia unit rose just 1 percent.

For the quarter, Starbucks Corp. earned $691.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned 55 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations. Total revenue was $5.66 billion, less than the $5.76 billion expected.

Related Topics:
businessstarbucksstore closingNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
STARBUCKS
Starbucks giving away free tea, no strings attached
'Starbucks of Taiwan' opens Houston location
Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for charity campaign
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
More starbucks
BUSINESS
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Vacuum cleaner box had rocks, can of chili and towels
Michael Kors buys Jimmy Choo for $1.35 billion
Company implanting over 50 employees with microchips
More Business
Top Stories
Charter bus fire snarls Katy Freeway traffic
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
Court: Toxic relationship for parents of murdered boy
BEWARE: Crook demands money in "virtual" kidnapping
Man seen on camera dousing, lighting LGBT center on fire
At least 50 injured in train accident in Barcelona
Show More
'Skinny' Obamacare repeal fails in dramatic Senate vote
Pentagon, border wall covered in $788B House spending bill
FBI: Man kills wife on cruise because she laughed at him
Katy ISD designates homework-free days
Truck flips on side over wall under HOV overpass
More News
Top Video
Larry David discovers he's related to Bernie Sanders
Man seen on camera dousing, lighting LGBT center on fire
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
More Video