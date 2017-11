EMBED >More News Videos Some favorite retailers closing all or some of their stores

A final liquidation sale starts at the Sears in midtown Houston today.Doors at the Main Street location will close for good at the end of January.Sears decided to close the store because of low profits. Customers will still be able to shop online.There is no word on how many employees will be affected by the move.Liquidation sales prices generally fall the longer the sale goes.