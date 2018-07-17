BUSINESS

Cypress-based RTIC Coolers expanding business with new Houston stores

EMBED </>More Videos

RTIC coolers expanding business and plans to open first Houston store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Business is expanding in Houston and soon you will be seeing more outdoor stores and products from a local drinkware company.

Cypress-based RTIC Coolers is enlarging its online business by opening brick-and-mortar Stores.

RTIC Coolers grew by selling drinkware and coolers.

Now, RTIC is changing things up and modifying their name to "RTIC Outdoors" as they prepare to launch more camping products.

Their first Houston store is planned for November, with 20 more stores in the works.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Sandy's Threading & Beauty debuts in Northside Village
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
More Business
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News