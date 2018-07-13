BUSINESS

Reports: Papa John's planning to pull founder from marketing

EMBED </>More Videos

The founder of the pizza chain Papa John's is resigning as chairman of the board after he confirmed Wednesday that he used a racial slur during a conference call this past May.

NEW YORK --
Papa John's plans to pull founder John Schnatter's image from marketing materials following reports he used a racial slur.

The decision was made by top executives but details of the change have not been worked out, according to a person inside the company with knowledge of the decision who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

The person was not aware of any plans to change the pizza chain's name.

Schnatter has long been the face of the brand, appearing in TV ads for Papa John's, and the company has noted in regulatory filings its business could be harmed if Schnatter's reputation was damaged. Papa John's got a taste of that last year, when Schnatter stepped down as CEO after blaming disappointing pizza sales on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem.

This week, Papa John's was already trying to further publicly distance itself from Schnatter after Forbes reported he used the N-word during a media training session in May. Schnatter apologized and said he would resign as chairman, prompting the company's stock to recover some of the losses it suffered after the report.

Schnatter remains on the board and is still the company's largest shareholder.

It's not yet clear how quickly the company will be able to remove Schnatter from marketing materials, the person with knowledge of the decision said. In addition to TV ads, Schnatter's image is on packaging and at the center of a logo that is all over the company's website.

Papa John's began operations in 1984 and had more than 5,200 locations globally. For the first three months of this year, the chain said a key sales figure fell 5.3 percent in North America.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfoodpizzaracismsocietyu.s. & worldcelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Popular almond milk recalled because it could contain milk
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Sandy's Threading & Beauty debuts in Northside Village
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
More Business
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News