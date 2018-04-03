DATA BREACH

Panera Bread data breach exposes customers' information for nearly 8 months, security company says

Panera Bread data breach exposes customers' information for nearly 8 months, security company says (WTVD)

Have you ordered a bread bowl - or anything - from Panera Bread within the last two years? If so, you may want to check your bank statements.

Panera is the latest national company to suffer a data breach, reportedly leaking customer information including names, addresses, birthdays, and portions of credit card numbers.

A cyber security expert said the information was available on the company's website for roughly eight months.

According to Krebs on Security, at least 37 million customers were potentially affected after they used the company's delivery service.

However, Panera claims the issue was resolved and less than 10,000 people were affected.

"Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," company officials said in a statement sent to ABC News.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
