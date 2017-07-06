BUSINESS

Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games, other events

EMBED </>More Videos

NRG Park is looking to beef up its staff ahead of fall football season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you want to play a role in some of Houston's biggest sporting and cultural events, the companies that staff NRG Park are looking for you!

Hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG, the Houston Texans and other companies that furnish staffing for events at NRG Park will hold their annual Staff Draft hiring event on July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Verizon West Club at NRG Stadium.

Both full- and part-time positions are available in more than a dozen disciplines including maintenance workers, parking cashiers, ushers, security personnel, ticket takers, concessions attendants, cooks, custodial staff, police officers, design coordinators and baristas.

If hired, applicants will have the opportunity to work Houston Texans games and other major Houston events like Disney on Ice, Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, Nutcracker Market and others.

Applicants can pre-register for the event online. All applicants must be 18 years or older.

On draft day, visitors should park in the Teal Lot located off of Kirby and Murworth.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
businessjobscareersNRG parkHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Posh movie theater chain eyes Houston for expansion
TravelCar wants to be 'Airbnb of vehicles'
Jimmy's Ice House closes after 75 years in the Heights
SPONSORED: Goodwill Houston
More Business
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Mom arrested for leaving 4 kids in hot car
Bomb scare turns into a blast from the past
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Show More
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
Woman killed trying to save pets from Bensalem fire ID'd
Police: Baby with needle in leg treated for drug overdose
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
Missing worker left because she was 'stressed out'
More News
Top Video
Man reunited with HFD members who saved his life
Splitsville: Remembering celebs who used to be together
Woman killed trying to save pets from Bensalem fire ID'd
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
More Video