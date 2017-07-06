HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you want to play a role in some of Houston's biggest sporting and cultural events, the companies that staff NRG Park are looking for you!
Hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG, the Houston Texans and other companies that furnish staffing for events at NRG Park will hold their annual Staff Draft hiring event on July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Verizon West Club at NRG Stadium.
Both full- and part-time positions are available in more than a dozen disciplines including maintenance workers, parking cashiers, ushers, security personnel, ticket takers, concessions attendants, cooks, custodial staff, police officers, design coordinators and baristas.
If hired, applicants will have the opportunity to work Houston Texans games and other major Houston events like Disney on Ice, Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, Nutcracker Market and others.
Applicants can pre-register for the event online. All applicants must be 18 years or older.
On draft day, visitors should park in the Teal Lot located off of Kirby and Murworth.
