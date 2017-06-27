BUSINESS

Memorial Hermann laying off 350 employees

Memorial Hermann will lay off hundreds of employees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Memorial Hermann Health System is laying off 350 employees, but the company said the layoffs will not directly impact patient care.

According to a spokesperson, "a softened local economy" and "an uncertain healthcare environment with escalating costs and declining reimbursements" are responsible for the layoffs, which represent approximately 1.4 percent of the company's total workforce.

"This action is only one part of an overall strategy to adapt and prosper under an uncertain healthcare environment. This means reformatting our cost structure- being more cost-efficient than in the past and consumer-focused than ever before," the company said.

No other details have been released.

