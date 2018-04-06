BUSINESS

Man awarded $37M after claim Johnson & Johnson powder gave him cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

A New Jersey couple has been awarded millions of dollars in a lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson. (KTRK)

A New Jersey couple has been awarded $37 million in a lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson over its talcum powder.

In the suit, Stephen Lanzo alleged he developed mesothelioma, a type of cancer, after using the powder for more than 30 years.

Lanzo will be awarded $30 million. His wife will receive $7 million in damages.

Thousands of people have sued the company alleging the powder caused various cancers.

Johnson and Johnson said it is disappointed by the jury's decision.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesspowderlawsuitcanceru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Target changes hiring policy after discrimination allegations
Delta: Data of 'several hundred thousand' customers exposed
Chick-fil-A hiring for menu strategy consultant
Panera reportedly exposed customers' info for 8 months
More Business
Top Stories
Ex-Harris Co. assistant treasurer allegedly paid dominatrix in blackmail scam
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
Show More
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways
Brothers from another mother: Astros' Correa, Altuve share bond
FAMOUS FRONT ROW: Verlander, Houston celebs catch Rockets win
Target changes hiring policy after discrimination allegations
More News