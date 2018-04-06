A New Jersey couple has been awarded $37 million in a lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson over its talcum powder.
In the suit, Stephen Lanzo alleged he developed mesothelioma, a type of cancer, after using the powder for more than 30 years.
Lanzo will be awarded $30 million. His wife will receive $7 million in damages.
Thousands of people have sued the company alleging the powder caused various cancers.
Johnson and Johnson said it is disappointed by the jury's decision.
